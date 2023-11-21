‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans’ Son Hospitalized After Running Away Again, Under CPS Care

This is one of several times the Teen Mom alum’s son ran away.

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans, 31 is under fire once again after her son Jace Evans, 14, was hospitalized after running away again.

Sources told TMZ that Jace ran away from his grandmother’s home on Saturday. They did not find him until much later on Sunday at around 11:45 PM. The teenager was under the care of his grandmother after he ran away from home under the care of Jenelle and her husband, 35-year-old musician, David Eason. Allegedly, Eason hit Jace during a heated argument. The teen escaped the home by climbing out of his window that same day, thus launching the CPS investigation that is still ongoing.

As a matter of fact, Evans was recently slammed for twerking in a music video while the investigation is still pending. Many critics found her actions “repulsive” and extremely sad.

Additionally, inside sources revealed that Jace is still hospitalized and will be placed in foster care at the discretion of Child Protective Services (CPS) due to his repeated attempts of running away.

TMZ states that Jace was recently reprimanded at school for vaping. When his grandmother, Barbara, found out, she took away his cell phone privileges. Barbara had been advised by Jenelle, CPS, and the foster care team not to give the troubled teen a phone from the very start. However, Barbara broke the rule claiming that she thought Jace could “handle it.”

After having his phone taken away, Jace ran away for a fourth time. The dangerous trend erupted shortly after Jenelle regained custody of him earlier this year. Barbara raised Jace for most of his childhood, which is probably why he kept migrating her way whenever he ran away from Jenelle’s care.

CPS officials seem extremely worried about Jace. If his behavior continues, he could potentially be sent to a juvenile detention facility.

We hope more than anything that Jace can find peace.

