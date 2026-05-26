‘Teen Mom’ Alum’s Wife Arrested for DUI

The wife of Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards has been arrested and charged with not only a DUI, but also child abuse/neglect.

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According to court records obtained by TMZ, Edwards’ wife, Amanda Conner, was arrested on Sunday by a police officer of the Chattanooga Police Department in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It was reported that Edwards had called the police to report his child was in the vehicle with Conner.

In the 911 call, also obtained by TMZ, a dispatcher is telling police officers that a man called in about his wife leaving “their baby” in a car. The dispatcher also stated that the man stated he was worried that his wife was using narcotics after she refused to get drug tested.

While being charged with the DUI, Conner was hit with a child abuse/neglect charge. She was also charged with driving on the wrong side of the road. The bond was set at $16,000.

If she does post bond, Conner will be required to follow a no-contact order regarding the child. The order is in place until her upcoming court hearing on June 3.

As part of the no-contact order, Conner is not to go near the child. She also cannot contact the person who is caring for the child.

Court records further showed that Conner pleaded guilty to a DUI and controlled substance possession in 2023. She also pleaded guilty to other charges dating back to 2010. Among the charges are theft, marijuana possession, and failure to appear in court.

Edwards and Conner Married Less Than a Year Ago

Edwards and Conner married in 2025, following the former Teen Mom star’s divorce from his ex-wife, Mackenzie Standifer, in mid-August. They share a one-year-old daughter, Presley.

Edwards is the father of 17-year-old Bentley, whom he shares with Maci Bookout McKinney. He also has a 7-year-old son, Jagger, and a 6-year-old daughter, Stella, with Standifer.

The former reality TV star and Standifer married in 2017.

Less than six months after their wedding, Edwards and Conner faced rumors about their marriage being in trouble.

“Just because I make a post doesn’t mean there’s anything going on with me and Ryan or me and anyone else,” Conner wrote. “I also have a life, and I also have other family. Everything I post does not directly mean it’s about me and Ryan or whatever.”

Conner also stated that she and Edwards were “offended” after a journalist asked them about her cryptic posting.

“Stop being messy and stop taking everything out of context that I post, he posts or anybody for future reference,” she wrote.

“Me and Ryan are good other than the every day little bickering,” Conner noted. “Because he don’t pick his clothes up from the floor or he won’t wash the sink out after he brushes his teeth. Other than that, we’re good.”