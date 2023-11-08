‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth To Twins

According to sources, the reality star has welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry, 31, reportedly welcomed twins with her boyfriend Elijah Scott. Earlier this month, The Sun published an article after two sources told the outlet that the couple recently welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl.

MTV

The arrival of the twins marks the TV personality’s sixth and seventh children, all within less than a year since the birth of their son, Rio. Lowry is also the mother of three sons: Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with ex Chris Lopez, 9-year-old Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and 13-year-old Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

KAILYN LOWRY INSTAGRAM

The Sun’s report surfaced only a few days after Lowry’s confirmation of her pregnancy. During her podcast, Barely Famous, last month, the Teen Mom star revealed that she found out she was expecting while on a trip to Thailand.

She told guest Allison Kuch, “I must have got pregnant right before I left.” After Lowry arrived in Thailand, she shared that she “was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am.”

She later confirmed she was expecting twins, which only added fuel to the fire given that it was an unexpected pregnancy. Lowry explained that she was shocked that she had “gotten pregnant on days that were not my ovulation window.”

On November 3rd, Lowry shared on her podcast that she “got the same due date as Rio’s original due date. The exact same date, not a day off. Very on brand for us. We’re going to have Irish triplets, all born in the same month.”

In October, E! News reported that Lowry announced during her podcast that she quietly welcomed Rio and intentionally kept the news a secret because she “wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline,” she explained to PEOPLE.

Although The Sun‘s sources reported Lowry gave birth to a baby girl and a baby boy, the reality star announced in an Instagram video that she was expecting boys.

However, fans eagerly await the third and final video of her gender reveal series to find out the truth.

Lowry said, “in typical Kail + the Chaos fashion, we have to break this into a 3-part mini-series,” explaining that fans will “fully understand” once she releases the final video.

Congratulations on the new additions to the family, Kailyn Lowry!