Teen Accused Of Fatally Stabbing 81-Year-Old 113 Times, ‘Voices In My Head Told Me To Kill Him’

An 18-year-old teen, Moses Ojeda, has been accused of fatally stabbing his 81-year-old roommate, Patrick Benway, a total of 113 times. When asked about his alleged crime, Ojeda allegedly said that Benway was “already dying” and that he heard “voices” in his head that told him to kill the elderly man.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office press release, the incident took place on Sunday, May 18. A day before, Ojeda had been released from a local hospital and arrived at his group home, which is managed by “ET Home Care, LLC.”

On May 18, according to the suspect who allegedly confessed to the crime, he entered Benway’s room and stabbed him multiple times. Ojeda allegedly stated that he killed Benway because he was “already dying.”

As per the press release, Benway didn’t defend himself. However, he did ask Ojeda, “Why would you want to do this to me?” while he was being stabbed.

After suffering 113 stab wounds, the 81-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

‘Voices In My Head’

After the alleged murder, Ojeda told deputies that he cleaned the knife and put it back in the kitchen. He then placed his bloodied clothing in a laundry basket. Police gathered the evidence mentioned by Ojeda. They determined that it was “consistent with the suspect’s statements regarding his stabbing the victim.”

During a news conference held on Sunday, May 18, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd revealed what Ojeda said when asked why he stabbed Benway 113 times.

“He said, ‘The knife wasn’t very sharp…voices in my head told me to kill him,'” Judd said. She would also add that Ojedad considered Benway a “good person.” Additionally, Ojeda allegedly told deputies that he didn’t have anything against Benway. However, he expressed no remorse.

Moses Ojeda was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

According to The Independent, Ojeda, who does not have a criminal record, had been evaluated for mental health issues. In total, Ojeda was involuntarily committed under Florida’s Baker Act six times before he allegedly murdered Benway.

“This was a senseless and tragic act of violence,” Sheriff Judd said. “Our detectives, forensic investigators, and Bartow Police Department officers worked diligently to take Ojeda into custody and gather evidence to hold him accountable.”