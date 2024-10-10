30-Year-Old-woman-charged-with-murdering-3-people-in-3-days,-labeled -Serial-Killer'

On Friday, October 4th, a 30-year-old woman from Canada was arrested and charged with murder, following three consecutive deaths.

A press release that was shared by The Niagara Regional Police Service confirmed the arrest of Sabrina Kauldhar. It also detailed the three homicides. The deaths included one woman and two men in Toronto, Hamilton, and Niagara.

The press release says that the first incident occurred on October 1st around 2:08 p.m. Police found a woman in her 60s deceased inside her home with visible trauma to her body.

The second murder took place the following day at John Allen Park in the City of Niagara Falls. Emergency services received a report of a disturbance and found “an adult male suffering from critical injuries”. The man was identified as 47-year-old Lance Cunningham and “was pronounced deceased at the scene”.

On October 3rd, a third call came in around 12:26 PM. The call was requesting an ambulance to a parking lot in which an unresponsive male in his 70s was found. The report says that the man, 77-year-old Mario Bilich, had “significant injuries consistent with a stabbing.” After being transported to the hospital, the man was later pronounced deceased.

The press release also reports that “Investigators believe Mario Bilich and Lance Cunningham were randomly targeted, while Kauldhar was known to the Toronto victim.”

Police Chief Confirms Arrest

People report that a news conference was held on October 4th in which the Niagara Regional Police Chief Bill Fordy confirmed the woman’s arrest. He also said that officials are looking for another woman who was seen on CCTV buying the clothing Kauldhar had with her when arrested.

Fordy goes on to officially call the woman a “serial killer” saying, “Two or more offenses, so by definition, I think that’s a fair comment.”

Kauldhar has been charged with first-degree murder for the Hamilton incident and second-degree murder for the Toronto and Niagara reports.