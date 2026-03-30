Teddi Mellencamp Says Her Dad Saved Her At The iHeartRadio Awards

Teddi Mellencamp delivered an emotional tribute to her father, John Mellencamp, at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, revealing that he “pretty much saved” her life during her battle with cancer.

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The reality TV personality took the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 26 to present her father with the prestigious Icon Award. Speaking through tears, she chose to focus not only on his decades-long music career but also on his role as a parent during one of the most difficult periods of her life.

Mellencamp, 44, has faced a serious health journey in recent years. She was first diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in 2022. And by 2025, the cancer had spread to her brain and lungs, advancing to stage 4. She has since undergone multiple surgeries and continues treatment, though doctors have recently reported no detectable cancer.

Teddi Mellencamp Paid A Beautiful Tribute To Her Father

During her speech, she described how her father refused to accept a bleak outlook. He instead took an active role in her recovery. “He stepped up, took control, fought for me and pretty much changed my life, saved my life,” she said.

“Oh, we’re celebrating the icon, the artist, a man the whole world knows as John Mellencamp. A man I get to call dad, and my best friend.”

Teddi wanted to acknowledge his importance as her dad before getting into why he’s more than worthy of the Icon Award.

“before I tell you the story of John Mellencamp, the artist, I want to tell you the story of him as a father. He’s being honored as an icon, a legend, a hitmaker, but to me, he’ll always be ‘dad,'” she initially began.

When she’s asked what it’s like to have John Mellencamp as a dad, she said, “In my eyes, it was no different than anybody else. He gave me advice, he’d give me groundings, he would love on me.”

As the audience applauded, the moment captured more than a celebration of artistic achievement. It also celebrated deeply personal story of resilience, family support, and survival.