teddi-mellencamp-opens-up-about-new-boyfriend-months-after-divorce-filing

Less than a year after announcing her divorce from Edwin Arroyave, Teddi Mellencamp opens up about her new boyfriend.

During the Jun. 20 episode of her podcast Diamonds in the Rough, Mellencamp and her co-host, Erika Girardi, spoke about her new boyfriend and his support as she receives treatment for stage 4 cancer.

“I’ve had to make it clear to people I’ve dated [that] this is where I am,” she explained. “This is what I’ve got. If it’s enough for you, great. If it’s not enough. I won’t be upset. I mean, yes, my feelings will probably be hurting, but this is all I got to give. And if that’s enough, great.”

As she continued to speak about her boyfriend, whom she doesn’t name, Teddi Mellencamp couldn’t help but praise him. “I haven’t had to say any of those things, but he is really sweet and kind,” she said. He came and picked us up this week from the show, and he could tell that I was down. He sat and watched, like, one million hours of horse show rounds. He’s just a good guy…. I know I deserve it, and it’s really nice.”

Although she is happy with him, Mellencamp said she would be ok if her boyfriend walked away. “If for some reason you realize you need somebody that doesn’t have three kids, one million activities to do, 87 podcasts, you want more time than I’m able to give? I would not be at you for not even a second.”

“He’s like, I am willing to do anything to be able to spend time with you,” she pointed out.

Teddi Mellencamp’s Podcast Co-Host Recalls Meeting Her New Boyfriend

While continuing to chat about Teddi Mellencamp’s love life, Erika Girardi recalled meeting the fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s new boyfriend.

“Do you know what he said to me in the driveway when I first met him?” she asked Mellencamp. “‘Teddi’s such a really good girl.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, she really is.'”

Girardi then said, “He knows you differently than the rest of the people that watch you.”

Mellencamp further shared that she has softened herself as she goes through her divorce and cancer treatment journey. “I give hugs now,” she pointed out. “Because I felt what it feels like to maybe never have another one again. I definitely feel like I have a softer side of me.”