longtime-singer-songwriter-cancels-concerts-amidst-surgery-recovery.

Veteran country/folk singer-songwriter Kim Richey has canceled several concerts, announcing she is recovering from surgery.

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The artist—whose songs have been recorded by Trisha Yearwood (“Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”) and Brooks & Dunn (“Every River”)—took to Instagram last week to break the news to her fans.

“Hey, you all,” Richey wrote alongside a snapshot selfie of herself wearing a hospital gown. “I am really sorry to have to cancel all of my May dates. I have been looking forward to these shows for ages – some of my most favorite venues and music series, a couple of super groovy festivals, an epic outdoor house concert, and a catch-up with a whole bunch of my fan friends that have been turning up to shows for years.”



“Thanks so much to all the folks putting on these shows for rescheduling for later dates,” the 69-year-old singer-songwriter continued. “I appreciate that and how kind you all have been. The surgery went well. That’s me in the high-fashion hospital gown in the pre-surgery room. I only spent one night in the hospital.”



“I’m resting up now and hope to be up and running again in a month or so. Meanwhile, I will keep in touch with you all in the digital world,” she concluded.

Fans of Singer-Songwriter Kim Richey Show Their Support:

Of course, fans took to the comments section to show their support for the “Thorn In My Heart” singer.

“I’m here, commiserating. Love you lots. Heal up, friend,” one top comment read. “Sending all the positive vibes for an easy recovery,” another onlooker wrote. “Thinking about you, sending love for a smooth and fast recovery!” a third fan wrote.

Singer-songwriterKim Richey performs in 2021. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Richey’s upcoming May 16 show at the Jersey Shore Arts Center has been rescheduled to June 5, 2027. All ticket sales will be refunded.

While fans might have to hit pause on their concert plans, they’ll surely be ready to press play and welcome Richey back once she’s fully recovered.