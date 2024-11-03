‘Real Housewives’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Announces Divorce from Husband of 13 Years

It’s official – after 13 years, Real Housewives star Teddi Mellencamp has announced her divorce from Edwin Arroyave.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Instagram, Teddi Mellencamp stated, “After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and well being throughout this new chapter.”

The reality TV star then shared, “Making a public announcement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest, and vulnerable was the best path forward.”

Real Housewives alum Teddi Mellencamp was previously married to Matt Robertson from 2006 to 2010 before moving on to Edwin Arroyave. The soon-to-be exes were married in 2011. They have three children together, a son Cruz, and two daughters Slate and Dove. Mellencamp was also the stepmother of Arroyave’s daughter Isabella, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

Mellencamp’s announcement comes just a few months after she celebrated her and Arroyave’s 13th anniversary. “From Paris to the Riviera Maya, it’s been years of discovery, laughter, tears, growth, and companionship,” she stated at the time. “While not perfect, we’ve put in the work to make our marriage what it is today. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

She also revealed in the same post that she and Arroyave had been together for 15 years in total.

During the Oct. 2023 appearance on watch Watch What Happens Live WIth Andy Cohen, Teddi Mellencamp admitted she wasn’t sure that her marriage would last during her first year as a housewife.

“I 99 percent thought our marriage wasn’t going to make it,” she stated during the sit-down.

Teddi Mellencamp’s Husband Edwin Arroyave Makes Cryptic Posts Following Divorce Announcement

Just after Teddi Mellencamp made the divorce announcement, her husband Edwin Arroyave took to his own Instagram account to make a series of cryptic posts.

In his Instagram Story, Arroyave posted a screenshot of his activities, including sleep. “I recently spoke about just getting 3 hours of sleep a night,” he wrote in a caption. “Finally got some rest.”

The total sleep was 9 hours and 10 minutes.

He then posted a selfie of himself at a yoga studio. “You’re not always going to be motivated or inspired,” he wrote. “That’s where rituals & habits come in.”

Arroyave then pointed out, “Having good habits is what will get you through your dark days. It’s when you’re under pressure that your true character is revealed.”

Arroyave hasn’t fully addressed the divorce announcement.