A Popular Reality TV Family Has a New Baby

Reality television stars Whitney Bates and Zach Bates have welcomed their sixth child, a baby girl, expanding their well-known family from the former reality series Bringing Up Bates.

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The couple shared the news on Instagram on April 27. They posted a video that documented the birth and the first moments with their newborn.

Zach Bates helped deliver their sixth baby in an intimate video they shared. “One of the sweetest birth experiences I’ve had, filled with moments that I will relive a million times,” Whitney wrote. “Nothing in this world compares to that first moment holding your new baby, and from my very first birth when Dr. Vick helped him with Bradley, this has been one of the most precious, overwhelming and unforgettable experiences of my births, every single time.”

The video is a very personal snapshot of the moment Whitney delivered the baby. Both parents were brimming with pride as Zach helped retrieve Ella Jane.

Ella Jane Joins A Large And Loving Family

The new baby joins siblings Bradley, 11, Kaci, 9, Khloé, 6, Jadon, 4, and Lily, 2. The growing family has remained popular with fans of Bringing Up Bates, the reality television series that followed the large Bates family and aired for several seasons.

Whitney and Zach first announced the pregnancy in September 2025 through an Instagram video featuring all five of their children.

Two months later, the couple revealed the baby’s gender in a gender-reveal video. Their younger children bit into cupcakes filled with pink icing, signaling that the family would welcome another daughter.

Throughout the pregnancy, the couple frequently shared updates online. In December, Whitney posted footage from her 20-week ultrasound appointment, where all five children attended the doctor’s visit. She wrote that the baby was already “so loved” and said the family eagerly awaited her arrival.

Zach and Whitney married in 2013 and became one of the most recognizable couples connected to the Bates family franchise. Over the years, viewers watched the pair build their family through appearances on the series and through regular updates on social media.