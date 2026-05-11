Reality TV Stars Victimized in Alleged Road Rage Incident

Reality television personalities Patrik Simpson and Pol’ Atteu say they are still shaken after a violent road rage confrontation in Hollywood that police later connected to a felony vandalism investigation.

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The incident occurred on March 29 near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Vine Street in Los Angeles. According to ABC7 Los Angeles, the couple said the driver of a Toyota 4Runner suddenly blocked their Mercedes-Benz in traffic before jumping out of his SUV and aggressively approaching them. Simpson recorded much of the encounter on video from inside the vehicle.

Simpson and Atteu, who co-host the reality series Gown and Out Beverly Hills and the Undressed podcast, said the confrontation appeared to come without warning. Video footage showed the suspect punching the driver’s side window and kicking the car door while the couple screamed and called 911.

“He gave me this death glare,” Simpson told the outlet, adding that he feared the man intended to kill them. Atteu, who was driving at the time, described the incident as one of the most frightening moments of his life. He said he believed the suspect might retrieve a weapon after returning briefly to the SUV.

The Aggressor Was Unprovoked

The couple said they could not determine what triggered the confrontation. Atteu suggested the suspect may have mistaken them for someone else because neither man recognized him. They also claimed a baby appeared to be inside the SUV during the incident.

After the suspect drove away, Simpson and Atteu followed the vehicle through Hollywood streets despite a 911 dispatcher urging them to stop the pursuit. The couple said they wanted to obtain the license plate number so authorities could identify the driver.

Los Angeles police later identified the suspect as Kevin Antonio Hernandez. Authorities arrested him on April 1 and booked him on suspicion of felony vandalism before releasing him. Police have not publicly announced a motive for the confrontation.

The dramatic footage quickly spread online after Simpson and Atteu posted the video on social media and asked followers to help identify the attacker.