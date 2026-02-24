Team USA Women’s Hockey Rejects President Trump’s White House Invitation After Winning Winter Olympics Gold Medal

Days after they won the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, the players on Team USA Women’s Hockey declined President Trump’s invitation to the White House and State of the Union Address.

In a statement on Monday, Team USA Women’s Hockey publicly rejected the invitation, citing other commitments.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” the statement reads. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

A source revealed to the Associated Press that the players did not learn about the invitation until late Sunday evening.

Team USA Women’s Hockey took on Team Canada on Thursday, winning 2-1 in overtime.

President Trump Previously Said He ‘Had’ to Invite the Women’s Hockey Team Or Else He Would Be Impeached

The invitation decline occurred after President Trump told Team USA Men’s Hockey that he had to invite the women’s team.

Trump called FBI Kash Patel, who was unexpectedly in the locker room, to speak to the team about their victory over Team Canada.

“I’ll tell you what. I just told my people two minutes ago, I didn’t know they’d be calling, I said we’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night,” he told the team. “I can send a military plane or something, but if you would like to, it’s the coolest night, it’s the biggest speech…”

One of the players then quipped,” We’re in.”

Trump then said Patel would contact someone in the military to arrange a flight home for the team. “You won’t have to worry about the weather or landing. We don’t care if it’s snowing or if it’s the worst blizzard – we’ll be sailing through like you did on the ice.”

“We’ll do the White House,” the president continued. “We’ll just have some fun, we have medals for you guys.”

“And we have to, I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team,” he said. “You do know that?”

After the entire men’s team laughed, Trump added, “I do believe I probably would be impeached.”





