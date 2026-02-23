President Trump’s Comments About Team USA Women’s Hockey Sparks Backlash

Critics are slamming President Trump after he made an unusual remark about inviting Team USA Women’s Hockey to the White House following the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Videos by Suggest

During his phone call to Team USA Men’s Hockey team after their gold-medal victory over Team Canada, President Trump announced he was inviting both teams to the White House for the State of the Union speech.

“I’ll tell you what. I just told my people two minutes ago, I didn’t know they’d be calling, I said we’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night,” Trump told the team. “I can send a military plane or something, but if you would like to, it’s the coolest night, it’s the biggest speech…”

To which one of the players replied, “We’re in.”

all of them laughing about inviting the women’s team. every single one of them pic.twitter.com/fspZvWwlZv — greta theft autumn ✿ (@2007warpedtour) February 23, 2026

Trump continued by stating that FBI Kash Patel, who was in the locker room with the team, would contact someone in the military to arrange a flight home for the team. “You won’t have to worry about the weather or landing. We don’t care if it’s snowing or if it’s the worst blizzard – we’ll be sailing through like you did on the ice.”

“We’ll do the White House,” the president said. “We’ll just have some fun, we have medals for you guys.”

The world leader then stated, “And we have to, I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that?”

After the entire men’s team laughed, President Trump said, “I do believe I probably would be impeached.”

Both Team USA hockey teams beat Team Canada 2-1 during the Winter Olympic Games. The women celebrated their victory late last week, while the men won their game days later.

Trump’s Remark Sparks Online Criticism

Not long after the phone conversation’s video started circulating, online critics took to social media to slam Trump for his remark.

“[Women] from the USA dominated in the Winter Olympics, but the USA men’s hockey team was filmed laughing at Trump’s grossly misogynistic joke, degrading the accomplishments of women,” one critic wrote. “These men are a f—ing disgrace to their country and the women in their lives.”

Another critic wrote, “Weird how Trump has spent the past several years falsely claiming trans youth are an existential threat to women’s sports and then mocks the U.S. women’s hockey team after they won gold because he thinks it’ll play well with the guys during a locker room celebration.”

Other critics further praised the Team USA Women’s Hockey team for their big win.