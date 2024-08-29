team-usa-rugby-star-ilona-maher-poses-in-bikini-with-olympic-medal-for-si-swimsuit

Fresh off Team USA’s first-time Olympic medaling in women’s rugby, Ilona Maher stuns in a bikini while sporting her bronze medal for SI Swimsuit.

In a post on Instagram, SI Swimsuit praised Maher for being a beast and having beauty and brains.

“At just 28 years old, Ilona Maher has already made a name for herself both on and off the rugby field,” SI Swimsuit wrote. “The Vermont native, who led Team USA to its first bronze #Olympic medal in rugby sevens at the Paris games earlier this summer, is breaking the stereotype of what it means to be a female athlete. 💪

She also took fans behind the scenes of her SI Swimsuit photo shoot through the publication’s vlog.

“I’ve seen the pictures, and I look amazing,” she gushed about the photoshoot. “I think I was definitely worried that I wouldn’t look that good, because, you know, posing in swimsuits can be tough. But I felt so good, and I look so good, and I feel so confident in it.”

She then praised photographer Ben Watts for the stunning spread. “Ben Watts is an amazing photographer who made me feel so beautiful and feminine and lovely. I hope I get to shoot with them again because it was spectacular. This was such a fun experience. And I hope you enjoy the pictures and see that strong is sexy and beautiful.”

SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day calls Ilona Maher’s photoshoot a “shift in the narrative.”

“Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative,” Day stated. “One that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire, and advocate for change. We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer!”

Team USA’s Ilona Maher Talks About Always Being Called ‘Masculine,’ Pushing Back Against Female Athlete Stereotypes

While speaking to SI Swimsuit, Ilona Maher opened up about pushing back against female athlete stereotypes.

“I was always like, you know, called masculine or whatever,” Maher explained. “But I never felt that way. But I don’t think you’re going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage. I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is and it’s not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”



She then pointed out, “[Men] get to play rugby and they get paid millions of dollars while we make minimum wage and this won’t be a career for us. I have teammates going into the workforce now, whereas these guys are down there and rugby’s it [for them].”

Maher is known for being an outspoken advocate for women in sports.