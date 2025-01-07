Teacher Dies at 6 Months Pregnant After Falling Down 164-Foot Gorge on Hiking Trip

A California teacher died at six months pregnant after falling down a 164-foot gorge while hiking in Greece.

Clara Thomann, 33, and her partner, Elliott Finn, were vacationing in Preveli on the Greek island of Crete ahead of welcoming their first child. On the afternoon of Dec. 23, Thomann was hiking when she “slipped and fell” down the gorge per SFGate and local Greek outlets.

Thomann was still alive when rescued, footage of which was posted by Greek news outlet Neakriti on Dec. 24.

However, despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared brain dead on Dec. 29. It was determined that the unborn baby died during the fall.

“Clara had the kindest heart and an insatiable curiosity for life,” Finn wrote of his partner in an email to SFGate. “She loved exploring new places and food, knitting socks and sweaters for friends and family as well as sharing geology, physics, and botany knowledge with her hiking companions and students.”

He added, “Her infectious, boisterous laughter lit up many rooms and hearts. She will be dearly missed by many.”

Thomann’s family remembered their “Crunch Wrap” in a heartbroken post on CaringBridge.

“Clara loved helping and teaching others. Naturally, she is an organ donor and we are happy to report that her heart, liver, and pancreas have already been accepted for donation,” they shared. “We’ve been yowling and sobbing on the phone with friends and family, laughing… and thinking about all the lessons Clara taught us.”

Thomann taught at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, California. One parent remembered her as her son’s “favorite teacher” in a CaringBridge comment.

“There are no words to describe the sadness we are all feeling,” Dos Pueblos Principal Bill Woodard told Noozhawk. “Ms. Thomann was so kind and such a great teacher who loved her students and loved science. Our hearts break for her family and for all of us who are feeling this loss.”

The family, in accordance with Thomann’s wishes, donated her organs and confirmed via a CaringBridge post that the 33-year-old’s liver, kidneys and corneas were all accepted for donation.

