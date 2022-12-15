TBT: Why Melissa Joan Hart Wishes She’d Given Ryan Reynolds More Of A Chance When They Briefly Dated

Back in the ’90s, Melissa Joan Hart put a spell on Ryan Reynolds when they were just teenagers. In 1996, the two celebrities both starred in the TV movie, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which turned into the hit TV show with the same name. Turns out, the two were spellbound for one another while filming.

Hart explained it all and has shared more about her relationship with Reynolds in throwback interviews. Back in 2017, the actress confessed that she and her co-star were “smitten and cute” while speaking with Australian TV show Studio 10.

The 46-year-old producer and director went on to explain that when she first met Reynolds, “He wasn’t the Ryan Reynolds that everyone knows these days.” As a few scenes from their TV movie played, Hart remarked, “You can see in the clip the crazy hair.”

As she reminisced about their time together on set, Hart described the actor as “very sweet” and “adorable.” However, the actress had a boyfriend at the time so she didn’t give Reynolds her full attention.

“[Reynolds] was a really, really nice guy. He probably would have been a great boyfriend,” Hart reflected. She also shared her regrets of not spending more time dating Reynolds. “I didn’t end up with the other guy so maybe I should have taken a chance.”

The Gift That Made Hart Go ‘Weak In The Knees’

This wasn’t the first time the actress has admitted to having a fling with Reynolds. Even though Hart has been married to her husband Mark Wilkerson since 2003, Hart gushed about the love spell Reynolds put on her in her 2013 memoir, Melissa Explains It All: Tales from My Abnormally Normal Life.

“Nobody looked as good with wavy blond locks and a thumb ring as Ryan did,” the producer wrote. “Though I was madly in love with James, my boyfriend of six months by then, Ryan and I spent plenty of time together.”

However, Reynolds had one trait that the actress just couldn’t get over. “Though Ryan was totally cute and charming, I couldn’t get past the fact that he always seemed to be channeling Jim Carrey’s oddball mannerisms and voices,” Hart admitted. “Even so, he sure knew how to make a girl feel special.”

One way Reynolds made Hart feel special was by giving her a gorgeous Bulova watch. In fact, the gift made the actress go “weak in the knees.” Hart explained, “There’s a ridiculous moment in the [Sabrina the Teenage Witch] movie where Ryan looks at me and says in a throaty, whispered hush, ‘I think what we need is a little less talk and a little more action,'” the actress said. “When I opened Ryan’s gift, I couldn’t agree more with this statement.”

So what was Hart’s reaction after receiving the gift? She wrote that she ran out of her trailer and jumped in front of Reynolds’ car, then demanded he talk to her. “Not sure whether to chastise or make out with him next, I decided to plant a big, fat kiss on his mouth without saying a word more,” explained Hart. “It was very dramatic.”

