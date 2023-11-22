Taylor Swift’s Thanksgiving Plans Upended After “Traumatic Experience” At Brazil Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Thanksgiving plans have been thrown for a loop after the death of a fan at her Brazil Eras Tour show.

The “Lavender Haze” singer is unsure of her holiday plans following the traumatic event.

A source told Page Six on Monday, “She doesn’t know her holiday plans yet.”

“The Brazil concerts … She is devastated about a fan dying. The weather is extreme. It’s a mess she didn’t expect. It’s been a traumatic experience. It’s been a lot. She is going to decide today,” the source continued.

Previously, the source told the publication that Swift would be coming back to the United States for Thanksgiving.

The source explained that the singer would be deciding her holiday plans after her Monday, November 22, show. But as Swift’s upcoming São Paulo shows begin on Friday, it seems that she has decided to stay in Brazil for the week rather than fly home.

The insider explained that traveling back home could have been “too much” for Swift during this difficult time.

Taylor Swift Addresses Ana Clara Benevides

On Friday, November 17, Ana Clara Benevides lost consciousness after being exposed to extreme heat at Taylor Swift’s show in Rio de Janeiro. Benevides later passed away from cardiac arrest at the hospital.

The heat index at the event reached 139 degrees Fahrenheit. It is noted that the venue did not allow concert-goers to bring outside beverages—including sealed bottles of water.

In a video posted to X, a heat-exhausted Swift can be seen urging staff members to give fans water while on stage.

Taylor Swift helps fans chant “Water” in order to get security & staff to bring water to fans who were suffering of dehydration.



The stadium where the Brazilian show was held banned fans from bringing water bottles.



pic.twitter.com/M7k7E9ZoS0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2023

Swift addressed Benevides’s death on social media, writing, “I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” she said. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Shortly after releasing her statement on the late fan, Swift decided to cancel Saturday night’s concert due to extreme heat. It was rescheduled for Monday, November 20.