Taylor Swift’s Mom Gives Donna Kelce Huge Hug at Chiefs Game in Sweet Video

Taylor Swift’s mother couldn’t help but spread the love—she was spotted giving Travis Kelce’s mom a big hug yesterday. The friendship is magic moment went down at Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a video shared on X, Donna was captured embracing Andrea as they stood together in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. The excitement of fans in the stands was palpable, with their cheers echoing as the two women greeted each other warmly.

“DONNA AND ANDREA HUGGING,” they wrote with an accompanying holding back years emoji. Then, they quoted one of Swift’s carefully crafted lyrics.

They wrote: “and our mamas smiled and rolled their eyes and said oh my my my.”

Of course, this is from the billionaire pop star’s 2006 tune, “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)”. The lyrics detail a cute married couple who fell in love right away after meeting as children.

Dawwwwwww. Sometimes love really is forever, guys.

Back in July, Taylor performed the song on her Eras tour, mashed with “So High School” and “Everything Has Changed”. Many fans speculated that the song formed a sort of trilogy for her and her beloved beau, Travis Kelce.

Swifties Worldwide Gush in All Directions Over Momma Kelce and Mother Swift Hugging

Of course, Swift fans went “So High School” over the loving embrace between their two favorite mommies.

“STOP IM SOBBING,” one Swiftie exclaimed upon seeing the footage on X. “LIKE ITS TOO MUCH,’ a second wordsmith agreed. “This is so sweet!!!”, a third fan chimed in.

For some reason, one fan believed the gesture perfectly illustrated how wonderful they must be as parents.

“Their parents seem so nice and kind, always there to support their kids and you can see how good parents they are from the way they have raised their kids,” they reasoned.

Meanwhile, yet another fan analyzed how authentic the embrace seemed.

“I appreciate that it was a nice, long genuine hug. Not one of those quick, fake hugs,’ the affection expert declared.

Yet another Swiftie noted the things the two momma bears had in common thanks to their beloved children.

“They’re both tough and they both put up with a lot of criticism of their kids. They’re very similar and a lot of different ways,” the X user observed.