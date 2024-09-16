Taylor Swift Celebrates Chiefs’ Win at Patrick Mahomes’ 29th Birthday Party

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ close 26-25 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Taylor Swift attended the epic party for Patrick Mahomes’ 29th birthday.

The event, held at the Chiefs quarterback’s Kansas City-area home, featured red and black balloons as well as throwback snapshots of Mahomes. There was also a photo booth, where Taylor posed for some pics.

Although Taylor Swift was noticeably present at the Patrick Mahomes birthday event, her boyfriend Travis Kelce didn’t appear in any of the photos. Given the guest list, however, it’s safe to assume that the tight end was present.

Taylor Swift was present during the Chiefs vs Bengals game at Arrowhead on Sunday, Sept. 15. She did not sit with Patrick’s wife Brittany during the event. This was the second game in a row where the ladies did not sit together.

Despite gossip circulating about Brittany and Taylor having a fallout over political views, it appears the ladies and their friendship is just fine. The two were spotted hugging and laughing at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

During this week’s game, Taylor Swift sat with her mother, Andrea. Swift’s mother was wearing a pin with the words “In my 87 era,” seemingly paying tribute to Travis Kelce. He wears 87 jersey for the Chiefs.

🚨| Andrea Swift is in her 87 ERA! pic.twitter.com/qXmN6pB15R — Swift On Tour (@swifferontour) September 15, 2024

Swift is currently on a break from her famous Eras Tour, which is set to resume in mid-October. It will officially end at the end of this year.

Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift is ‘Drawing Up Plays’ for the Kansas City Chiefs

In late August, Patrick Mahomes chatted about Taylor Swift and her sincere interest in football.

“She’s really interested in football. She asks a lot of great questions,” Mahomes said during his interview with NFL on NBC. “She’s already drawing up plays so we might have to put one in.”

Patrick Mahomes also praised Taylor Swift for getting more women interested in football.

“I think it’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football,” he explained. “I know being a girl dad how cool it is for me … to see these little girls, these daughters and how much they’re loving spending time with their dad watching football.”

Mahomes previously praised Swift for her caring personality. “Meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is… that’s been special to me, because like you said [she’s] the most famous person in the world.”