Taylor Swift’s Arrival at Travis Kelce’s Subzero Chiefs Game Sparks Fan Frenzy

Just before kickoff at the Kansas City Chiefs versus Miami Dolphins game on Saturday, Jan. 13, Taylor Swift caused quite a fan frenzy as she appeared at the matchup to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

In a video posted on Sunday Night Football on NBC’s X account, Swift is seen wearing a coat made out of Kelce’s 87 jersey as she exited a golf cart and walked up to one of the stadium’s suites.

Taylor Swift arrives for playoff football. pic.twitter.com/aPeFXNueaE — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

While some responses to the video weren’t so nice, many were about how great Taylor Swift is. “It’s commendable that she always takes a moment to turn and thank the cart driver,” one user wrote.

Another user wrote, “I love how this triggers people so badly. She’s going to watch her boyfriend play football. Isn’t that a completely normal thing?”

Various users also pointed out who made the jacket for Taylor Swift. “Shout out to Kristen Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk for her fashion skills. The jacket is handmade by Mrs. Juszczyk!”

Kristin Juszcyk posted a video of herself making custom jackets for both Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. “An honor of a lifetime!!!!” she gushed in the caption. “Thank [Taylor] and [Brittany].”

Mahomes shared snapshots of her rocking the custom jacket featuring her husband Patrick’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey at the game. “LETS DO THIS,” she captioned the post.

NFL Coach Tony Dungy Says Taylor Swift ‘Disenchanted’ Fans

Although most people are impressed by the “Taylor Swift effect” that has made its way to the NFL, not everyone is excited about the league’s new attention.

During a recent interview with Fox News, Hall of Fame NFL coach, Tony Dungy spoke about how Taylor Swift is part of the reason why NFL fans are “disenchanted.”

“I think we’ll always have sports in some form or fashion,” he said. “Some people are disenchanted with it.”

When asked about Taylor Swift’s effect on the NFL this season, Dungy said she’s one of the reasons why there’s a loss of interest in the league. “That’s the thing that’s disenchanting people with sports now,” he pointed out.

“There’s so much on the outside coming in. Entertainment value and different things that’s taking away from what really happens on the field.”

Despite Dungy’s observation, USA Today reports that 82 NFL games were in the top 100 telecasts of 2023. The league observed an average viewership increase of 17.9 million viewers, which is notably tied for the second-highest average since 1995.