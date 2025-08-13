After nearly two days of agonizing Swiftie anticipation, Taylor Swift unveils The Life of a Showgirl album art.

Videos by Suggest

Just as her interview on the New Heights podcast went live, Swift took to her Instagram to share the album art.

In a preview for the latest New Heights podcast episode, the pop icon shared the name of her 12th studio album with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason.

“Can I show you something?” Taylor asked Jason in the episode’s preview clip.

Jason replied, “OK. What do we got?” as Taylor held up a suitcase.

“We got a briefcase? Mint green?” he asked, and Taylor answered, “Yep.”

Swift is then seen holding up the album art, but it had been obscured, leaving viewers excited and desperate for answers.

“This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” she revealed.

Travis declared, “TS 12!” Which is how her fanbase, the Swifts, have been referring to the highly anticipated album ahead of the announcement.

Swift hyped the album by displaying a mysterious, orange and green-blurred album cover.

When Can Swifties Get Taylor Swift’s New Album?

In her latest Instagram post, Taylor Swift not only unveiled her album cover, but she also announced when her fans can get their hands on her 12th studio album.

“And, baby, that’s show business for you,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “New album: The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3.”

Not only did she unveil the album art, but Taylor Swift also shared some photos that will accompany the new album, as well as the album’s track list. Among the songs are “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Elizabeth Taylor,” “Eldest Daughter,” “Wish List,” and “Honey.”

Her website is also now offering options to purchase vinyl, cassette, and CD versions. The CD version of the album will include a poster.