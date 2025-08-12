taylor-swift-reveals-title-of-her-new-album

Big news, Swifties! Nearly a year and a half after her album, The Tortured Poets Department, made its debut, Taylor Swift reveals the title of her new record.

While appearing on the new episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the “Shake It Off” hitmaker shared some details about her highly anticipated 12th album.

“Can I show you something?” Taylor asked Jason in the episode’s preview clip.

Jason replied, “Okay. What do we got?” as Taylor lifts up a briefcase.

“We got a briefcase? Mint green?” he asked, and Taylor answered, “Yep.”

Noticably surprised by his widening eyes, Jason asked, “What’s in it?”

Taylor then declared, “This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl.“

Her boyfriend, Travis, chimes in, cheering, “TS 12!”

The album’s cover artwork remained obscured in the podcast episode’s preview. Swift’s website and Instagram now display the mysterious orange and green blurred album cover, with the website offering options to purchase vinyl, cassette, and CD versions. The CD version of the album will include a poster.

The track list for The Life of a Showgirl has not been revealed.

Swift added a countdown to her website on Aug. 11, which expired on Aug. 12 at 12:12 a.m. E.T. The countdown featured a glittering orange backdrop with a cryptic clock in mint green lettering.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Adorably Flirt In the ‘New Heights’ Episode Preview

Taylor Swift’s countdown appeared just after it was revealed that the pop icon would be appearing on the New Heights podcast’s latest episode, which will drop on Aug. 13.

In the podcast episode’s teaser, Taylor and Travis, who have been dating for two years, sit opposite each other as they adorably flirt.

“That’s such a nice color on you,” Taylor tells Travis while looking at his sky blue sweatshirt.

He replied, “Yes, I know. It’s the color of your eyes, sweeitie. It’s why we match so well.”

“We’re about to do a f—ing podcast!” Taylor then declared.

The couple went public with their romance at the start of the 2023 NFL season, marking the beginning of Taylor’s famous football era. The singer has appeared at nearly two dozen Kansas City Chiefs games during the 2023 and 2024 NFL seasons.