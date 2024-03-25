Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Spotted Enjoying LA Lunch Date After Tropical Vacation

Since September of 2023, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been exploring a romantic relationship together. Through a series of public outings, from Taylor’s concerts to Travis’ Super Bowl win, fans have been witnessing this budding connection deepen in real time.

Confirming their strong and consistent bond, Swift and Kelce appeared happier than ever on Sunday afternoon as the couple dined at a Los Angeles lunch joint. They seemingly chatted it up with bright smiles and no care in the world.

While Taylor kept her recent relationships more private, she seems to be embracing her love life this time around, with Travis certainly matching her energy.

According to Page Six, the dynamic duo sat outside at Nobu in Malibu, where many fans snapped photos and gushed about their casual date. Several sources mentioned Taylor and Travis entered separately and met up in the restaurant.

This date is just one of the many public appearances the two lovebirds have made in recent months. In fact, they only recently got back from a Bahamas getaway, where they were spotted giddy on the beach together.

One excited fan posted a photo on X (previously Twitter) of Taylor walking into the establishment alone on Sunday.

omg taylor and travis hiiiii pic.twitter.com/X3u5omll04 — mari ⸆⸉ ★ (@fklrevrm) March 25, 2024

“Not that you can tell from this photo, but [Taylor] is SO TALL and so gorgeous up close and in person,” the user wrote.

Fans Gush Over Taylor and Travis’ Afternoon Out

Sporting a light blue sweater and sunglasses, Swift seemed to be caught up in a lively conversation with her boyfriend, who wore a tan sweater.

Another X user posted, “Taylor and Travis were mid-conversation while out for lunch earlier today. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen having a romantic lunch date at Nobu in Malibu. They held hands as they left the restaurant. Taylor looked stunning in a pleated beige mini skirt with a daring side slit, paired with a baby blue sweater.”

Many fans commented on how genuinely happy the couple appeared, as well as how refreshing it must be for both of them to have a casual date as a real couple. On the other hand, others spewed judgment about the way Taylor dressed and how “obnoxious” the two are.

One person even stated: “There isn’t a single celebrity that goes to Nobu on a real romantic date. People of their caliber go to Nobu to be seen and have their pictures taken and videos taken by paparazzi. Like a staged event like every single reality show like Kardashians. This wasn’t romantic at all.”

Nevertheless, Taylor and Travis get to live — seemingly unbothered — in their own bliss. As they should!