Taylor Swift Had Just 8 Words to Tell Travis Kelce After Kansas City Chiefs Clinched Super Bowl Spot

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 32-29 win at the AFC Championship, Taylor Swift had just eight words to say to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, while he embraced her on the football field at Arrowhead Stadium.

After hugging Kelce on the football field, Swift publicly declared her love for the NFL star.

“I love you so much,” Kelce said loudly. Swift replied, “I love you. I’m so proud of you.”

The adorable moment was captured in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Before he and Swift reunited on the field, Kelce gave an inspirational speech to his teammates.

“Hey, before you guys get out of here,” he began, singing the chorus to “Get Down Tonight” by KC and The Sunshine Band. “Just do a little dance. Make a little love.”

Swift was seen laughing and cheering on Kelce during the speech.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023. Despite her busy Eras Tour schedule this past fall, Swift attended seven out of the Chiefs’ eight home games, the first playoff game, and the AFC Championship during the 2024 season.

Taylor’s parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and her brother, Austin, also attended the AFC Championship.

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year. The team is set to go up against the Philadelphia Eagles, which they played against during the Super Bowl LVII.

If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIX, they will be the first team in NFL history to score three straight Lombardi trophies.

Body Language Expert Says the Relationship Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Has ‘Progressed’

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James said it was obvious that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has ” progressed ” and become more genuine than last season.

“Last year, Taylor was down on the pitch to congratulate Travis with this neck-and-shoulder clinging,” James explained. “Two arms encircling hug, and her signals looked as though she was rewarding and acknowledging him as her hero. Her eyes were closed in the ‘fan’ moment.”

James further pointed out that Swift previously kept a “slightly low” profile, with her only “popping” in to adore Kelce and then quickly moving back to allow his fans in.

“Taylor was tactful and tentative and seemed keen to acknowledge that this was Travis’s world of fame, power, and magic,” James continued. “While hers was the concert auditoriums.”

James then pointed out that she had noticed a clear difference between the two after the on-field celebrations this season.

“This year, though, their signals register much more emphatic messages of evenness as a confirmed couple,” she concluded.