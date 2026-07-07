Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Guest Hit With Backlash Over Wearing White Dress to Event

A guest at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding is facing backlash for wearing a white dress to the big event.

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Days after the wedding, Eras Tour backup dancer Tori Evans took to Instagram to share a video of her dress. “So it’s going to be forever…” she captioned the post.

Not long after she posted, critics hit the post’s comment section to call out Evans over the dress’s color. “White to a wedding? Tasteless,” one critic wrote.

Another critic declared, “Out of all the colors, did you have to wear white?”

Evan’s husband, TJ Shaw, ended up responding to the backlash by writing in the comments, “DRESS IS PINK CHAMPAGNE color for everyone that doesn’t understand lighting.”

However, the critics weren’t buying Shaw’s explanation. “Even if it’s pink but it’s so close to white lol why choose that colour to wear at someone’s wedding,” a fellow critic stated.

Etiquette Expert Speaks Out About the White Wedding Guest Dress Controversy

While speaking to the Daily Mail, etiquette expert Nick Leighton weighed in on the controversy over the dancer’s choice of dress color.

“The rule isn’t about color,” he explained. “It’s about not competing with the bridge.”

Leighton further noted that there’s greater concern that a stranger at the reception would confuse the guest for the bride. However, he noted, “When it’s Taylor Swift, that’s virtually impossible.”

Bridal expert Zoe Burke also shared her opinion about the situation. “The ‘pink’ dress does appear to look more bridal,” she said. “The key thing is, this is someone who knows Taylor well and works with her. She presumably knows better than we do if the dress choice she has made will upset Taylor or not.”

Leighton then noted, “Some of these dresses that look pretty bridal from afar aren’t going to confuse any other guests about who’s the lead at this event.”

Along with Evans, another wedding guest was spotted wearing white. Train frontman, Pat Monahan, shared a video on TikTok featuring himself with his wife, Amber, who was wearing a white gown with pink and blue patterns.

“Being with the one you love before a big tour is life,” he wrote in the TikTok video’s caption. “Plus, what an amazing night. Love you, Amber. See you all soon.”