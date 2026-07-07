Country Star’s Band Member Dies on Tour Bus: Wife Confirms Death of Dave Sirmon

Country star Mark Chesnutt announced on Monday the death of his band member, David Sirmon, in his sleep while on a tour bus.

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In a post, Chesnutt confirmed the news. “I love my buddy Dave Sirmon Saturday night while on the road,” the singer wrote. “Dave played bass guitar in my band. He was a great musician and friend.”

Chesnutt described Sirmon as a “hard worker” and “very hands-on” with everything on the road. “He was somebody I could really depend on not only for playing music but for every aspect of the road. Advice, music, songs, the bus. Everything. He was quiet but so funny with a great sense of humor.”

The country music star also stated the bassist was “the perfect country gentleman and an amazing man.”

“One of the most positive people I’ve ever known. I never heard him complain one time,” Chesnutt continued. “When you saw Dave, you saw light and would immediately smile. That was Dave. He will always ride with us in spirit and in heart. We will miss you, brother.”

The band member’s wife, Louise, also took to to announce the news.

“I am so very sorry to anyone finding out about Dave’s passing via this post or any other social media,” she wrote. “He did pass away in his sleep last night on the tour bus. I will share memorial plans when they are in place, but they will likely not be for a few weeks. Thank you to those who have reached out.”

Fans Offer Thoughts and Prayers to the Late Band Member

Following the news, fans took to social media to offer thoughts and prayers to Sirmon and his family.

One wrote shared with Chesnutt, “We were on the show with y’all at 11th Street Cowboy bar in Bandera, TX recently and I found myself in the green room talking to Dave. He was so warm, genuine and open. I immediately felt like he was a friend!! We talked about basses. He was very kind. I very much appreciated the time we chatted… I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Another fan wrote, “How tragic for you and the other band members! I offer these words: All that sympathy and love can prompt is being offered the bereaved family through these days of grief and loneliness.”

A fellow fan wrote to Louise, “Dave was an awesome human being…I’ll never forget the times of walking next door to yall from my Grammys in bentonville to watch wrestling and play wwe games when I was a kid. He was as kind as a person could be and he will be missed. Lay the smackdown on em up there for me bud, love ya.”