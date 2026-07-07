President Trump Makes Big Claim Regarding Taylor Swift Following Her Star-Studded Wedding

As coverage of Taylor Swift’s wedding continues, President Trump found a way to insert himself into the news by calling himself more influential than the pop star.

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Days after Swift married NFL player Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden, Trump boasted about his popularity on TikTok.

“It was announced about two days ago. The new numbers just came out. You know who the No. 1 person in TikTok is by far?” he asked. “Trump, me. I’m No. 1.”

The world leader further declared, “Like, Taylor Swift was number 11. I’m No. 1 in TikTok by far.”

Addressing concerns over the social media platform, Trump stated that his posts are not negative. “I’m saying all things like, ‘I love our country, we have to stop Communism,” he said. “I was number one by a lot” on the social media site. “So I guess, I don’t know, maybe they are bad, maybe they are not.”

Trump went on to repeat his claim once again. “I’m No. 1 on TikTok. I think it helped me win the election in a landslide if you want to know the truth.”

Per his account, the president currently has more than 16.7 million followers and over 121.8 million likes. Meanwhile, Swift has 33.5 million and 274.6 million likes.

Trump’s White House Previously Mocked Swift and Kelce’s Wedding

Hours after it was announced that Swift and Kelce were officially married, Trump’s White House mocked the couple’s big day.

In one social media post, the White House shared a photo of President Trump and historic U.S. moments, similar to the poster from Swift’s famous Eras Tour.

The White House then shared an edited photo of Taylor and Travis’ wedding announcement outside Madison Square Garden. Instead of “JusT&T Married,” the post reads, “Trump Is Your President.”

The world leader has held a one-sided feud with Swift for nearly two years after she announced her support for his 2024 presidential election opponent, Kamala Harris.

Although Swift hasn’t publicly called him out, Trump has continuously criticized her.

However, there was one time when Trump praised the pop star: when she and Kelce got engaged.

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” he said upon hearing the news. “I think it’s – I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.”











