Longtime Hollywood Figure Dies in LA Hospital: Carter De Haven III Was 94

Film producer and entertainment executive Carter De Haven III, whose career spanned decades in Hollywood and included producing the acclaimed sports drama Hoosiers, has died. He was 94.

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De Haven died July 2 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a brief illness, according to his son, Carter De Haven IV, who confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born into one of Hollywood’s pioneering families, De Haven carried a legacy that stretched back to the silent film era. He was the grandson of vaudeville performers and actors Carter DeHaven and Flora Parker DeHaven and the nephew of actress and singer Gloria DeHaven. His family maintained deep roots in the entertainment industry across multiple generations.

Carter De Haven III Is Known For His Work On ‘Hoosiers’

De Haven built his own career as a producer and executive rather than as a performer. He received producer credits on the 1986 basketball classic Hoosiers, starring Gene Hackman, and the 1966 crime film Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round, which featured James Coburn. He also worked on several other film and television projects during a career that reflected Hollywood’s changing landscape over several decades.

In addition to his producing work, De Haven held executive positions in the entertainment business and maintained close ties to the film community throughout his life. Colleagues remembered him as a knowledgeable industry veteran who preserved connections to both classic Hollywood traditions and modern filmmaking.

Hoosiers remains one of the most celebrated sports films ever made. The film tells the story of a small-town Indiana high school basketball team that defies expectations during its championship run.

Critics and audiences have praised the movie for decades, and it continues to rank among the defining sports dramas in American cinema. De Haven’s role as a producer connected him to one of the industry’s enduring classics.

De Haven leaves behind family members and a body of work that spans classic and contemporary Hollywood. His career, highlighted by his contributions to Hoosiers and other productions, secured his place among the industry’s longtime behind-the-scenes figures.