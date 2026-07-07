1960s Rock Star Has Died: Beaky Was 81

John Dymond, the English guitarist and vocalist better known as “Beaky” of the 1960s hit group Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich, has died. He was 81.

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Beat Magazine reported that Dymond died shortly before what would have been his 82nd birthday on July 10. No cause of death has been announced. The publication said Beaky remained one of only two surviving original members of the chart-topping British band before his death.

Born in 1944, Dymond grew up in Salisbury, Wiltshire, where the group first came together. The band began performing in 1961 as Dave Dee and the Bostons before adopting the simpler name Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich in 1964. The musicians became known for their colorful stage costumes, energetic performances, and string of chart hits during the British pop boom of the 1960s.

John ‘Beaky’ Dymond Rivalled ’60s Music Legends

The group enjoyed remarkable commercial success with songs including “Hold Tight!,” “Bend It!,” “Zabadak!,” “Last Night in Soho,” and the 1968 UK No. 1 hit “The Legend of Xanadu.” During the decade, the band’s chart success rivaled many of Britain’s biggest acts, helping establish them as one of the era’s defining pop groups.

According to Beat Magazine, Dymond once explained how he received his famous nickname. Original drummer Stan Poole dubbed him “Beak” because of the size of his nose, and the name stayed with him throughout his career. Dymond also recalled that bassist Trevor Ward-Davies earned the nickname “Dozy” after accidentally throwing a chocolate bar out of a car window instead of its wrapper on the way to a performance.

Although the original lineup changed over the years, Dymond continued performing with later versions of the band. After spending a period living in Spain, he returned to his hometown of Salisbury, where he lived until his death.

With Dymond’s passing, drummer Michael Wilson, known as Mick, now stands as the only surviving original member of Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich. Beaky leaves behind a musical legacy that helped define British pop music during one of its most influential eras.