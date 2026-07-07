21-Year-Old Celeb Killed in Shooting: Police Investigating DreamDoll Bri’s Death

Social media influencer and aspiring music artist DreamDoll Bri, whose real name was Brianna Johnson, has died after a shooting in Miramar, Florida. She was 21.

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Per TMZ, police said the shooting happened at about 5:30 a.m. on July 5 as Johnson and two other people traveled in a fluorescent green Lamborghini SUV.

According to investigators, the vehicle reached an intersection when a white sedan pulled alongside the driver’s side and opened fire. The Lamborghini continued for about a block before crashing into a stop sign. Officers responded after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found all three occupants suffering from gunshot wounds.

Johnson later died at a local hospital. The other two victims remained hospitalized with critical injuries.

Motive And Suspects Unknown For Sudden Shooting

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said detectives believe the attackers targeted the Lamborghini, but investigators have not determined a motive. Authorities continue to investigate whether the suspects followed the SUV before the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests or identified a suspect.

Surveillance video reviewed by investigators shows the Lamborghini traveling through a residential neighborhood as a light-colored sedan approaches and passes the vehicle. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots before the SUV drifted onto private property after the attack.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to come forward as the investigation continues.

Johnson built a substantial following on social media under the name DreamDoll Brii. She attracted hundreds of thousands of followers across TikTok and Instagram, where she shared lifestyle content, videos, and music. She also gained attention for her viral song “Bend Ova,” which became a popular sound on TikTok and helped expand her online audience.

Hours before the shooting, Johnson posted Instagram Stories showing herself at a gathering in a parking lot with numerous vehicles and partygoers. Another post showed her sitting inside a luxury vehicle. Investigators have not said whether those posts have any connection to the shooting.

Johnson’s death has prompted an outpouring of condolences across social media, where followers remembered her energetic personality and growing career.