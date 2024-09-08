Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Enjoy Double Date With Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at US Open

What bad blood? Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick, and Brittany Mahomes were spotted sitting together at the US Open.

This follows the fierce speculation that Britt had been shaken off by the billionaire pop queen after the BFFs didn’t sit in the same suite at the Chiefs season opener days ago.

However, Swift, her beau Travis Kelce, and Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes shared laughs and hugs while enjoying the show together at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the U.S. Open championship match today.

Swift and Kelce were captured on camera arriving at the stadium on September 8, just moments before the match kicked off at 2 p.m. ET. The championship features No. 1 Jannik Sinner from Italy facing off against Taylor Fritz, the first American finalist since 2006.

The world’s most beloved couple enjoy elite professional tennis. (Image via X / US Open)

Of course, fashion plates Swift and Kelce coordinated in red and white outfits. Swift sported a red gingham dress and Kelce was in a white shirt and cream cardigan, complemented by a striped bucket hat.

Later, Swift and Kelce were joined by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, for the match. Dressed in all black, Patrick Mahomes complemented Brittany, who, like Kelce, chose a stylish striped Gucci top.

Brittany and Taylor appeared to be in high spirits as they observed Sinner, the reigning world No. 1, go head-to-head with American contender Fritz for the final Grand Slam title of the year.

Despite rumors that the “So High School” songstress was shunning the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model due to her supposed allegiance to former President Donald Trump, Taylor was spotted embracing a beaming Brittany.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Brittany Mahomes y Patrick Mahomes asisten al US Open. pic.twitter.com/aqdplTsRlt — Trending+News (@tmasnews) September 8, 2024

Fans Point Out Brittany Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s Twinning Attire at the US Open

However, one fan pointed out how suspiciously close Travis Kelce’s tennis-watching outfit is to Brittany Mahomes’ own crisp threads. “The way Brittany Mahomes and Travis Kelce are basically matching,” they wrote alongside side by sides of the twinning duo.

The way Brittany Mahomes and Travis Kelce are basically matching #USOpen pic.twitter.com/EcKhbfvDJb — Erin Alexandria (@ThatShyGirlErin) September 8, 2024

Is it an olive branch of friendship, a sinister jab meant to mock the soon-to-be mom of three… or a simple coincidence?

You be the judge, dear reader.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s appearance at the U.S. Open coincides with a break in her tour schedule. The European leg of her “Eras Tour” concluded in August. She will soon perform in three U.S. cities before heading to Canada. The record-breaking tour is set to officially conclude in December, as confirmed by the artist.