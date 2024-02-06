taylor-swift-spotted-drinking-liquor-straight-from-bottle-at-grammys-after-party

Pop music icon Taylor Swift had another successful night at the Grammy’s last weekend. Swift was nominated for six awards by the Academy. She ended up taking home two pushing her total to 14 in her career. She also took home her fourth Album of the Year award.

The one-time country music star has a lot to celebrate these days. After she notched another career night at the Grammys, Swift attended an after-party. A leaked clip from the after-party shows Swift drinking liquor straight from the bottle.

Taylor Swift at a #GRAMMYs after-party drinking from the bottle.

pic.twitter.com/MNzX1qoodF — Hotist (@TheHotist) February 5, 2024

Taylor Swift Announces New Album

But her Grammy nods were not the only thing that caused Swift to celebrate. During one of her acceptance speeches, Swift announced she will be releasing a new album this year titled “The Tortured Poets Department,” which the star says will be released in April.

“I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” Swift said.

“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”

After her last album Midnights did so well, it will be interesting to see what the leader of the Swifties has in store this year.

Travis Kelce Slammed For Grammys No-Show

You may have noticed that one significant person was missing from Swift’s side at the Grammys. That would be Taylor’s new beau Travis Kelce, who is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. She has attended several of his games this year.

Travis is preparing to take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas next weekend. And with the grueling schedule of the NFL, he could not make the trip to Los Angeles this weekend. After Travis was a no-show at the Grammys, some fans voiced their displeasure.

“He could’ve made it both events are on the West Coast,” one Twitter user said.

“That meathead could have went to the Grammys. He chose not to,” another added.

“Good player but not a good look,” another said.