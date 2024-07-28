Taylor Swift Says She’s ‘Ready to Scream’ After Watching Olympics Promo Using Her Song

Despite the Olympics taking the world stage this weekend, Taylor Swift still managed to prove yet again that the spotlight is eternally hers. The world’s most beloved billionaire pop queen proclaimed she is “so ready to scream” at her TV after her track “…Ready For It?” was used in a 2024 Olympics ad.

“So ready to scream at my tv cheering for these athletes 🏅,” Swift captioned her Instagram story alongside the clip.

Much to the billionaire pop queen’s delight, the Olympics featured Taylor Swift’s song “…Ready For It?” in a promotional video. (Image via Instagram / Taylor Swift)

The clip shared by NBC Olympics on social media Saturday opened with a stunning view of the illuminated Eiffel Tower in Paris, accompanied by a live rendition of the singer’s 2017 hit.

The screen displayed the Olympic rings with a stunning light show, followed by clips of Team USA athletes, including LeBron James, expressing their emotions about the importance of competing in the Olympics.

Midway through the clip, as the Olympic cauldron ascended during the closing moments of the opening ceremony in Paris, Swift sang the line, “Are you ready for it?” Her song played on, perfectly accompanying a montage of Team USA athletes as they showcased their skills in various sports.

“Baby let the games begin!” Swift croons. “… In the middle of the night/ In my dreams… Baby let the games begin!”

Taylor Swift and NBC Really Want to Know If Viewers are Ready for the Olympics

Towards the end of the clip, a beaming Simone Biles appeared in a close-up against a pristine white background.

“Are you guys ready for it?” Biles said, obviously repeating the line from Taylor’s song. Then, Swift herself repeated,” “Are you ready for it?”

Guys, NBC and Taylor Swift REALLY want to know if you’re ready for the Olympics. Are you? Are you ready for it?

As the advertisement concluded with another stunning view of the Eiffel Tower at night, the sounds of cheering crowds echoed once more from the live tour rendition of the song.

Swift’s response to Team USA and the new Olympic promotional video follows her performance on Saturday, July 27, in Munich, where she kicked off the first of two shows for the Eras Tour.

Her commitment to promoting the team at the games follows closely on the heels of fellow superstar Beyoncé. The rival Queen of Pop recently introduced Team USA in a promotional video for the 2024 Olympics. In this video, Beyoncé featured her song “YA YA” from her latest album, Cowboy Carter, which was released in March.

Beyoncé delivering the introduction to Team USA for the Olympics:



pic.twitter.com/2QPij55UM5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 27, 2024

Of course, this leads us to an all-important question. Who is more ready for the Olympics: The Swifites… or the Beyhive?