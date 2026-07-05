White House Mocks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Using AI

Taking advantage of a historic pop culture moment, the White House mocked Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding day with artificial intelligence.

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Shortly after coverage of the pop star and NFL player’s big day began on Friday, the White House posted several messages referencing the couple.

In one post, the White House did a clip of the US’s “eras,” referencing Swift’s famous 2023-2024 Eras Tour. “America’s greatest hits, one era at a time. Since 1776,” the post’s caption reads.

The White House also shared a photo of President Trump and historic US moments, similar to the Eras Tour’s poster.

The White House then shared an edited photo of Taylor and Travis’ wedding announcement outside Madison Square Garden. Instead of “JusT & T Married,” the post reads, “Trump Is Your President.”

Trump’s Conflict With Swift Started Before the 2024 Election

Trump has had a long-time feud with Swift since she announced her endorsement of his 2024 Presidential opponent Kamala Harris.

Shortly before Swift announced her endorsement of Harris, Trump posted AI-generated images of the pop star and her fans supporting him during the election.

He then declared, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” when she posted about her support of Harris. This was after Harris and Trump’s first and only debate.

Months after he won the election, Trump boasted about Swift being booed during the 2025 Super Bowl.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving.”

He also called out Swift amidst Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle controversy. “Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift,” he stated. “Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.”

However, Trump spoke out in a positive tone after Swift and Kelce announced their engagement.

Upon being asked about the couple’s big news, Trump said, “Well, I wish them a lot of luck. I think it’s – I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.”