Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Travis Kelce With Jewelry Worth Thousands at Chiefs Game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills on Sunday to advance to their third Super Bowl since 2019. Of course, pop music icon Taylor Swift was in attendance to support her new beau.

Swift and Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce became an item earlier this season. During her visit to M&T Bank Stadium, the “Shake it Off,” artist was sporting thousands of dollars in jewelry according to Page Six.

“While cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team defeated Baltimore 17-10 to advance to the Super Bowl, the pop phenom wore a custom diamond friendship bracelet ($5,830) from Wove — pro golfer Michelle Wie West’s brand — that spelled out “TNT,” for Travis and Taylor,” Page six reports.

But the price tag did not stop there for Swift, she also sported more moderately priced accessories.

“Swift also sported an EB & Co. ring ($14) featuring a tiny replica of Kelce’s jersey, along with a Mejuri ring ($598) set with a garnet in fiery Chiefs red,” Page Six added.

“She further accessorized with Wwake earrings ($2,830) suspended with opals — which happen to be the tight end’s birthstone — and a sold-out Wear by Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Chiefs necklace ($44).”

Taylor Swift Getting Closer to the Kelce Family

Travis and Taylor went public toward the end of last year and the two have seemingly gotten closer. So Taylor went from being a one-time attendee to a near-permanent fixture at NFL games.

As the two have gotten closer so has Taylor’s relationship with his family which one source says “means everything,” to him.

“Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family. So it means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them,” one source told US Weekly.

Jason Kelce’s Wife Gives Insight on His NFL Future

Earlier this season, Travis’ brother Jason Kelce hinted at the idea of retirement after this season. After his Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs a bombshell report hinted that Jason told his teammates he was indeed retiring. However, that report turned out to be inaccurate. Jason’s NFL future remains in limbo. But his wife Kelce believes that whatever he decides to do next, he will succeed.

“I think that it would be unhealthy to always be asking, ‘What if? What if I continued? What if I played one more season? I think that whatever he does, he’s going to be successful in,” Kelce’s wife Kylie told Good Morning America.

“And I’m not just saying that because I’m his wife, I think that it’s his personality. I’m very excited to see what he does next because I think he’s going to nail it.”