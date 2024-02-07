Taylor Swift Parties With Jack Antonoff, Ice Spice & More in New Grammys Photos

New images have surfaced showing Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Ice Spice, Riot, and Sabrina Carpenter living it up after the Grammys. The group of A-listers are clearly having a great time, with Taylor sporting her signature sticking her tongue out pose, with others following suit.

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Ice Spice, Riot, Jon Batiste & Sabrina Carpenter in new Grammy photos. pic.twitter.com/LbGodjfnXk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 7, 2024

Of course, Swift fans flooded social media to comment on Taylor’s pose alongside Jack Antonoff and company. “Now that’s a party I’d like to be invited to,” one Swiftie opined on X (formerly Twitter).

“Look how Taylor is so happy taking pictures with them”, one fan gushed. Another fan added, “lol this looks like fun.”

However, some fans couldn’t help but note Riot’s nonplussed look while posing with Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff. “Riot is hurting,” one X user quipped, with another adding, “stop playing with em riot.”

Multiple Videos and Images of Taylor Swift’s Grammy Party Antics Have Surfaced

Taylor Swift undoubtedly basked in the glory of her historic Grammy victory. Following her remarkable feat of becoming the first-ever artist to win the Album of the Year award for the fourth time, the celebrated singer graced the star-studded afterparty of the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

In a video circulating on Twitter, Swift playfully stuck out her tongue with Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Jon Batiste, and Jack Antonoff.

📹| @SabrinaAnnLynn being squished by Taylor Swift, Jon Batiste, Ice Spice & Jack Antonoff for a photo at #GRAMMYs after party last night in Los Angeles.pic.twitter.com/kd3oDSD2qE — Sabrina Carpenter All-News 💌 (@SCANews_) February 5, 2024

Swift teamed up with Ice Spice for a “Karma” remix in the previous year. Moreover, a social media video captured Taylor and Ed Sheeran having a great time on the dance floor.

BESTS ❤️

Ed e Taylor no after party do #Grammys pic.twitter.com/8iHjHAF4Qm — Ed Sheeran Brasil (@EdSheeranBrCom) February 5, 2024

For the late-night bash, Swift pulled a fashion trick, shaking off her white Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown for a cream Valentino midi dress shimmering with gold sequins.

Of course, Taylor Swift wasn’t just celebrating her 14th Grammy Award. Earlier in the evening, she revealed plans to release a new album titled The Tortured Poets Department on April 19 during her acceptance speech.

While Swift enjoyed a night of revelry with her closest friends, her current flame Travis Kelce didn’t bother to show up. The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, unfortunately, couldn’t attend the Grammys due to his prior commitment in Las Vegas.

He had to be there to prepare for the upcoming Super Bowl game against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for but I think I got practice on Sunday,” Kelce claimed on The Pat McAfee Show .