Taylor Swift Nearly Falls Off Chair Performing ‘Vigilante S–t’ in Tokyo

A little over excited to be on stage again, Taylor Swift nearly fell off her chair while performing her single Vigilante S—t in Tokyo on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Swift is seen quickly sitting down but appears to be a little unbalanced. Despite nearly falling over, she continued to flawlessly perform the song.

"she's been doing her squats bc i would've fallen right on my ass"

X users quickly took to the post to praise and slightly criticize Taylor Swift. “Her thighs probably so strong that she could sit like that without the chair for the whole song,” one X user wrote.

Another X user declared, “Things happen, just a small thing, this is nothing to talk about!”

Along with the chair incident, Taylor Swift reportedly made a lyrical mistake while performing Dear Reader. She sang “These restless tears of a cursed man.” Instead of, “These desperate prayers of a cursed man.”

Although it could have easily been a mistake, many speculated that Swift intentionally messed up the lyrics to plant an “Easter egg.”

Taylor Swift Announced ‘The Torture Poets Department’ Timeline During First Tokyo Concert

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift told the 55,000 attendees at her first Tokyo performance about the timeline for her upcoming album The Torture Poets Department.

“I’ve been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights,” she told the crowd. “I’ve been working on it for two years. I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour and when it was perfect, in my opinion, when it was good enough for you, I finished it.”

The Anti-Hero songstress declared how excited she really was to release the upcoming record. “Soon we’ll get to experience that together,” she continued. “And I’m just like, I’m over the moon about the fact that you guys care about my music. It still blows my mind. I love doing this, I know I keep saying that, but that’s because it’s true.’”

Meanwhile, Taylor revealed the one question she’s constantly asked. “‘Why do you make so many albums?’” she jokingly asked. “Man, because I love it. I love it so much. I’m having fun, leave me alone.”

Speaking about her Eras Tour, Swift said it has been the craziest, most joyful experience. “And then getting to come here and then get to thank you and see you right after that happened, I’m just, I’m in a really good mood.”

Taylor Swift has a couple more Tokyo performances before she heads to Australia.