Taylor Swift Hits Social Media User Tracking Her Jet With Cease and Desist, Fans React

Not long after the news that Taylor Swift sent a cease-and-desist to X user Jack Sweeney in regards to him tracking her flights, fans quickly reacted to the situation.

As previously reported, Sweeney runs multiple social media accounts that detail flight logs for planes and helicopters for billionaires, politicians, and public figures. The accounts use publicly available data from the FFA and info from volunteer hobbyists.

To stop Sweeney from tracking Taylor Swift’s flights, the pop icon’s attorney sent him a cease-and-desist letter. The letter urged him to stop his “stalking and harassing behavior.”

If he didn’t, Swift would have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies. The letter further claims that the tracking has caused Swift and her family “direct and irreparable” harm as well as “emotional and physical distress.”

Speaking in support of Sweeney, an X user pointed out that the college student stated the tracking is for research purposes. “He is measuring the amount of carbon emission from Taylor’s jet,” the user wrote. “And how much carbon is emitted from one year’s worth of flying all over the world.”

However, a Taylor Swift fan stated that Sweeney lied about only tracking the plane and not her. “He doesn’t just post her jet tracking in real time he actively speculates on her whereabouts. He even posted about Travis Kelce’s friends being on her jet.”

The X user said Sweeney was putting Swift’s safety at risk. Other Swifties agreed since Taylor has multiple stalkers. “Considering she has a stalker that has shown up at her home 30+ times even after being arrested how many times, I can see the concern. The info may be public, but most wouldn’t know how to access it. But if he’s publishing her whereabouts, that’s a bit much.”

Jack Sweeney Speaks Out About Taylor Swift’s Cease-and-Desist

Meanwhile, Jack Sweeney spoke to NBC News about Taylor Swift’s cease-and-desist letter. He noted that he’s all about “transparency and public information” and he has nothing to apologize for. He further clarifies that he uses publicly available data from the FAA in his tracking.

“I think it’s important to note that nowhere do I intend for harm,” Sweeney told NBC News. “I simply share the facts.”

Sweeney also said that he actually thinks Taylor Swift has “some good songs.”

Sweeney’s attorney, James Slater, also said that Swift or any other jet owner has no legal authority to block public information. “There is no claim, there’s no claim to just publicizing public information,” Slater explained. “And in Ms. Swift’s lawyers’ letter, they didn’t address any real claims.”