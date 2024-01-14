Taylor Swift Filmed Dancing at Chiefs Game, NFL Fans Fed Up

Taylor Swift is getting lots of love from her Swifties who can’t get enough of her romance with Travis Kelce, but Chiefs fans aren’t as enthusiastic.

The Blank Space singer’s new relationship has been in the spotlight since it began over the summer, and her legion of fans have been eating it up. Swift’s love life has been a roller coaster throughout her career, but Kelce seems to bring out a new side of her—she seems blissfully happy.

That happiness was abundantly obvious during the weekend’s playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, which the Kansas City Chiefs won 26-7. A clip has been circulating on social media that shows her and her friend Brittany Mahomes dancing their hearts out to Swag Surfin’ by Fast Life Yungstaz. While some people love to see Swift having fun, others are annoyed that she gets so much coverage.

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes dance to ‘Swag Surf’ in their suite during the game pic.twitter.com/7I97LzqcAr — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 14, 2024

“Praying the chiefs don’t make it to the super bowl, enough of this,” one person blasted on X.

“Taylor Swift has ruined the NFL… this is so cringe,” another added alongside angry emojis. “Time to boycott?”

“Terrible take,” wrote an NFL fan. “People are annoyed because she’s jammed down the viewers’ throats during any Chiefs game. it’s obnoxious. Most of her fans didn’t know what a football was…”

Fans Want ‘Haters’ to Leave Taylor Swift Alone

Of course, Taylor Swift’s fans will always come to her defense, which means social media is currently at war over her support of the Chiefs.

Taylor Swift is taking attention away from the games hosted by the NFL and they're not happy about it. Imagine being upset that she's bringing in a new demographic to care about men throwing a ball at each other. pic.twitter.com/aXRXN5zHdZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 14, 2024

Ian Miles Cheong took to X to throw shade at everyone who is feeling annoyed by the singer’s game presence. As he wrote, “Taylor Swift is taking attention away from the games hosted by the NFL and they’re not happy about it. Imagine being upset that she’s bringing in a new demographic to care about men throwing a ball at each other.”

“God Forbid someone who is well-known have wholesome fun! Think of the children!” joked a Swiftie.

“She genuinely enjoys it,” another noted. “How can anyone say a negative thing about it? It’s so sweet to watch her.”

Unfortunately, the battle extends further than social media. NFL Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy actually spoke out about her game-day media attention. He believes she’s part of the reason only 23% of Gen Z-ers consider themselves “avid sports fans.”

“That’s the thing that’s disenchanting people with sports now,” he told Fox News. “There’s so much on the outside coming in. Entertainment value and different things that’s taking away from what really happens on the field.”