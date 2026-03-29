Taylor Swift Feels “Happy And Confident And Free” Thanks To Her Fiancé Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has shared how happy she’s feeling with her fiancé Travis Kelce when at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

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On March 26, the pop superstar was given the Best Pop Album award for Life of a Showgirl.

The award was presented by RAYE (who I personally think is one of the greatest musicians going right now (and I saw her live which was unbelievable)), who said, “If I were to list all her achievements and accolades, well, we would be here for at least a week.”

Taylor Swift accepted the award, and presented an emotional and grateful speech.

“The album, The Life of a Showgirl, was really inspired by the energy that I felt, like looking into crowds and seeing you guys and connecting with you every single night,” she said. “And so the album came out with this energy of just feeling really happy and strong and confident and free. And so I want to say thank you to the fans for giving me that feeling.”

The singer then gave a shoutout to her long-awaited fiancé, Travis Kelce. “I think that this album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiancé, who’s here too,” she sweetly said.

“So for thanks for all the vibes,” she cheekily referenced. I’m rather glad she referenced the song “The Fate of Ophelia” and not the other song directly tributing Kelce. And no, I’m not going to name it.

Taylor Swift Teased Fiancé During RAYE’s Hit Song “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

The appearance marked the couple’s first awards show together since their engagement, which followed roughly two years of dating. But that didn’t stop Swift from being playful.

As RAYE performed her hit song “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” Swift could be seen flashing her engagement ring.

It’s no wonder Taylor Swift is a fan of RAYE (her album has released now and I order you to listen to it (no this isn’t sponsored I just like good music, okay?)).