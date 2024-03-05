Taylor Swift Fan Pays $800 for VIP Eras Tour Ticket, Can’t See the Stage From Her Seat

Not the experience she was hoping for, a Taylor Swift fan revealed that she paid $800 for an Eras Tour ticket just to end up not seeing the stage from her seat.

In a post on TikTok, the Swiftie revealed her Eras Tour seat was obstructed by a massive tent “tower at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last month.” She said that others around her, who had traveled from Sydney, were in tears over the unfortunate view.

Although she told workers at the venue about the unfortunate circumstance, she said she kept getting “passed on” to other staffers.

“POV: You pay $800 per ticket for VIP Taylor Swift tickets and you can’t see the stage,” the Swiftie wrote in the caption. “Ticktek pls explain.”

Eventually, the fans were able to find a staffer who assisted to find other seats. However, they ended up missing the first few songs that Taylor Swift performed.

“We missed more of the concert as we raced around to the new seats,” the Swiftie shared. “And while we made the best of things, it definitely impacted our experience.”

The Swiftie added that the staffers moved her to another restricted area but it was better than their original view. “Took an hour of talking to 5 different supervisors, but we could see the stage which was all that mattered. Didn’t think paying for VIP would get us restricted seats.”

Taylor Swift is currently in Singapore and will be finishing her run there on Mar. 9. She then will head to Europe as she starts her France leg on May 9.

Taylor Swift Once Stated Australian Fans Were Her ‘Favorites’

According to Daily Mail, Nova’s On Air With Smallzy aired a 2014 interview featuring Taylor Swift stating that her Australian fans are her favorites.

“I just want to thank them for being one of my favorites,” she stated at the time. “They’ve made Australia one of my favorite places to be because we get to come here and play stadiums.”

Taylor Swift also gushed about the amazing Aussie crowds that have attended her shows over the years.

“I just want to thank them for making this a place that I come, and I feel very at ease here very at home,” she added. “Because I feel like they understand what I’m trying to do.”

The Daily Mail also reported that more than 800,000 fans scored tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour. She performed in Sydney and Melbourne last month.