Taylor Swift Drops a New Release — But Not the One Fans Wanted

Taylor Swift had fans in a tizzy last week after teasing a new release. But, unfortunately, it wasn’t Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor Nation, Swift’s marketing team, send out a mysterious tweet last Thursday hinting at a “Valentine’s Day gift idea.” Of course, the Swifties bit right away.

The singer’s fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the final two albums Swift has yet to re-record. After leaving Big Machine Records and a public dispute with the label’s new owner, Scooter Braun, in 2020, Swift made the decision to re-record her first six albums so she could own the master recordings.

So far, she has re-released all but two: her self-titled first album, which launched her onto the music scene in 2006, and 2017’s Reputation.

Swifties have especially been eager for the “Taylor’s Version” of Reputation. They search for clues in every post by Swift and her team, and the Valentine’s teaser was no different.

‘Reputation’ is One of Just Two Big Machine Albums Swift Has Yet to Re-Release

Fans on TikTok and Instagram deduced that the date of the announcement, 1/23, could coincide with the “1, 2, 3” chant that has become a tradition during live performances of “Delicate,” one of Reputation’s top singles.

Instead, however, the Valentine’s tease was for new Swiftie merch. Taylor Nation later announced the release of the “Lover” cardigan, the latest addition to the singer’s line of signature sweaters themed for her albums. Lover joins Speak Now, Red, 1989, Folklore, Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department as the latest album with its own cardigan.

Despite the brief disappointment, Swifties eagerly snatched up the sweater, which is white with a pink border and small pink heart. They shared photos as the merchandise was delivered, some of which were reposted by Taylor Nation.

However, it’s unlikely that Swift will be donning the Lover cardigan too much in the coming weeks — as she’ll be decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear!

The singer is preparing to support boyfriend Travis Kelce as he and the Chiefs play in their third consecutive Super Bowl. They will attempt to join the Green Bay Packers as the only NFL franchises ever to “threepeat” the championship game.

Super Bowl LIX airs Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, NFL+, fubo and Tubi.