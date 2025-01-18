Taylor Swift Donates to Support Victims of ‘Heartbreaking’ Los Angeles Wildfires

Taylor Swift recently expressed her sorrow over the devastating Los Angeles fires and revealed she made a private donation to support relief efforts.

“The fires in California have devastated so many families, and it’s been heartbreaking to see the stories unfold,” the billionaire pop queen wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday.

“So much suffering, loss and destruction,” she continued. “As so many embark on some of the most challenging times of their lives, there are also many amazing organizations and groups banding together to help these communities rebuild.”

Swift went on to highlight several charities, such as the California Community Foundation Fund, Greater Los Angeles Education Relief, Habitat for Humanity, MusiCares, and more.

As she wrapped up her statement, Swift urged her legion of fans to also donate to victims of the Los Angeles fires.

“These are the organizations I’ve donated to. If you feel compelled or able to donate, please do,” she concluded.

Taylor Swift’s Beverly Hills Home Survived the Los Angeles Fires

According to Page Six, Swift owns a home in Beverly Hills, but fortunately, the recent fires did not reach her property. She purchased the expansive 10,982-square-foot estate for $25 million in 2015. However, it’s unlikely she was in California when the fires erupted last Tuesday morning, as she has been spending most of her time between Kansas City, Missouri, and New York.

At least 24 lives have been lost in the fires, now ranked as the most devastating in Los Angeles history. The blaze has destroyed nearly 2,000 structures, fueled by winds reaching up to 100 miles per hour. So far, the flames have consumed over 30,000 acres of land, leaving a trail of unprecedented destruction.

Meanwhile, the Cats star has a longstanding tradition of supporting natural disaster victims through generous donations.

In October 2024, Swift quietly donated $5 million to aid relief efforts for Hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida. Though she chose not to publicize her contribution on social media, the non-profit organization Feeding America later expressed gratitude, praising the pop star for her “generous” support.

In 2016, Swift also contributed $1 million to support Louisiana flood relief efforts, and in 2020, she donated another $1 million to aid Tennessee tornado recovery.