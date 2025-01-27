taylor-swift-dance-class-killer-receives-massive-sentence-after-stabbing-multiple-children

Days after he pleaded guilty to murdering three children and injuring multiple people, the Taylor Swift dance class killer, Axel Rudakubana, has been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison. According to The Assocated Press, Judge Julian Goose, who presided over the trial, called the actions of the accused killer “the most extreme, shocking, and exceptionally serious crime.”

The judge also stated that Rudakubana “wanted to try and carry out mass murder of innocent, happy young girls.” Judge Goose further pointed out that he was unable to give a sentence of life without parole because Rudakubana committed the crime when he was 17 years old.

The accused killer must serve 52 years, minus the six months he had been in custody, before he is to be considered for parole. However, he stated it was “likely he will never be released.”

Rudakubana was charged with murder after stabbing three children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport, England, in July. He stabbed Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, to death. Eight other children, ranging in age from 7 to 13, also suffered stabbed wounds.

The Taylor Swift dance class killer faced three counts of murder and 10 of attempted murder. He also had additional charges for possessing a knife, the poison ricin, and an al-Qaida manual.

Rudakubana wasn’t present in court for the sentencing on Thursday. Hours before he was supposed to appear in court, he was led into the dock at Liverpool Crown Court to speak to prosecutors. As the prosecutors shared the evidence against him, Rudakubana began shouting that he felt ill and wanted to see a paramedic. Judge Goose ordered Rudakubana to be removed when he continued to shout.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer Described How the Taylor Swift Dance Class Attack Occurred

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutor Deanna Heer spoke about the Taylor Swift dance class and the events that led to the deadly attack. She shared that the incident occurred on the first day of summer vacation, and 26 girls “were gathered around the tables making bracelets and singing along to Taylor Swift songs.”

Things immediately took a turn when Rudakubana entered the studio and began stabbing the girls and their dance teacher.

Video evidence showed Rudakubana entering The Hart Space venue after exiting a taxi. Within a matter of seconds, screams erupted, and children ran outside the building. One of the girls made it to the doorway before she was pulled back inside by the killer.

Heer said that two of the victims “suffered particularly horrific injuries.” She admitted it was difficult for her to explain the injuries other than as “sadistic in nature.” One of the victims had approximately 122 injuries, while another had 85 injuries.

She then stated that the killer had “a longstanding obsession with violence, killing, genocide.”

“His only purpose was to kill. And he targeted the youngest and most vulnerable in society,” she explained.

Rudakubana was allegedly heard declaring in the police station, “It’s a good thing those children are dead. I’m so glad, I’m so happy.”

One of the victims then spoke out in court. She stated that while she’s physically recovered, she will have to live with the mental pain from that day forever.

“I hope you spend the rest of your life knowing that we think you’re a coward,” she added.





