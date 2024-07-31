3 Dead After Car Plunges 400 Feet off Massive Cliff in Tragic Accident

Authorities report that a car fell 400 feet off a cliff off the Pacific Coast Highway, resulting in the tragic deaths of three people.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the devastating incident occurred on Highway 1 after 11 a.m. local time on Friday, July 26. A two-door gray sedan veered off the road and plunged over a cliff.

The car eventually came to a halt on an embankment south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels, close to the area known as Devil’s Slide. This section of Highway 1, located approximately 15 miles south of San Francisco, is famous for its sharp turns and steep coastal cliffs.

Authorities shut down the highway as recovery efforts commenced. Initially, they managed to recover two bodies from the vehicle. However, a rising tide created dangerous conditions, prompting officials to temporarily suspend their operations. The third body was recovered the following day.

As reported by USA Today, the victims of the crash are Mohammad Noory, 29, and Angelica Gacho, 28, both residents of South San Francisco, along with Brylyn Aroma, 36, from Fort Riley, Kansas.

Mohammad Ashraf Noory (left); Brylyn Aroma; Angelica Gacho. (Images via GoFundme, Facebook / Brylyn Aroma and Facebook / Angelica Gacho)

A GoFundMe Has Been Established For One of the Victims of the Tragic Accident

Meanwhile, in response to this tragic incident, organizer Zabiullah Ibrahimi launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover Noory’s funeral expenses.

According to the campaign, Noory served as an interpreter for the United States military in Afghanistan. He also earned a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) for his dedicated service. Noory immigrated to the U.S. in 2021, hoping to create a better future for himself and his family.

Of course, Noory sudden death is a devastating blow to his family. “[He] was the only financial supporter of his family,” the GoFundMe page states. “With the loss of him, his parents and siblings back in [their] home country Afghanistan are not in a good emotional and physical state.”

“Any contribution to support this family in the toughest moments of their life is greatly appreciated,” Ibrahimi wrote on the campaign page.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised just over $14,000 of its $30,000 goal.

California’s Highway 1, famously known as the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), gracefully winds along breathtaking and perilous cliffs. This scenic route attracts both tourists and locals. It connects iconic destinations such as Santa Barbara, Big Sur, Monterey, San Francisco, and Mendocino. The route ropes all the way to the Oregon border.