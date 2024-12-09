Taylor Swift Calls the Eras Tour the ‘Most Thrilling Chapter’ of Her Life As She Plays Final Show

It’s official – Taylor Swift’s long-running, beloved Eras Tour has ended.

Videos by Suggest

The Eras Tour came to a close on Sunday, Dec. 8, at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

During the final performance, the pop icon declared on stage. “I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras Tour.”

🚨| “Thank you so much for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life MY BELOVED ERAS TOUR!”



pic.twitter.com/UHGEq2GLhs — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) December 9, 2024

Before her declaration, Taylor Swift delivered her final “Lover” speech of the tour, opening up about all the adventures she had while on the Eras Tour. “We have toured the entire world… we have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.”

She further added, “We’ve gotten to perform for over 10 million people on this tour.”

Along with showing appreciation to her fans during the final performance, Swift performed a mash-up of “Long Live,” “New Year’s Day, and “The Manuscript” as her final tour song. While singing “Long Live,” she changed the lyrics from It was the end of a decade” to “It was the end of an era / But the start of an age.”

Swift also gave a shout-out to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. During the final song, “Karma,” she sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

Taylor Swift’s Management Team Pays Tribute to the Eras Tour

Following the final performance, Taylor Swift’s Management team paid tribute to the long-running Eras Tour.

“To all the fans who took part in experiencing the joy that #TSTheErasTour has brought us over the past two years,” the management team shared, per the Taylor Nation X account late Sunday, Dec. 8.

“We saw you spend hours designing your costumes, trading friendship bracelets, singing and dancing nonstop to the entire setlist,” the management continued. “Spreading love to everyone and welcoming each city into our shared traditions.”

Swift’s team then added, “While the tour has come to an end, your smiles, tears, and friendships will last a lifetime. Remember to hold on to the memories — they will hold on to you.”

The New York Times reported that Swift’s famous Eras Tour achieved $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales, notably “doubling the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history.”

Taylor Swift Touring further confirmed that 10,168,008 people attended the performances. The tour, which began in March 2023, had 152 shows across five continents.

Amid the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift released her album, The Tortured Poets Department.