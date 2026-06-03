Did Millie Bobby Brown Just Reveal Her Baby’s Name?

Did Millie Bobby Brown just drop a baby name bombshell, or are eagle-eyed fans simply reading too much into things?

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Back on May 17, the Godzilla vs. Kong star took to Instagram to do a low-key ad for her skincare line, Florence by Mills. The 22-year-old’s carousel kicked off with a beach selfie before showing shots of a pineapple fruit cart bearing the name of her brand.

The Stranger Things alum captioned the post “juicyyyy.”

Seems straightforward enough. However, her fans (and the sleuths over at our sister site, Pop Culture) noticed a not-so-minor detail in the first pic.

A gold necklace, with the name “Ruth” written in cursive hanging from it.

SQUEEEEEEE!

Of course, fans took to the comments to speculate as to the meaning of the mysterious necklace.

“Her necklace says Ruth! Baby name??!!” one top comment read. “Your daughter’s name is Ruth!!! So cute!!” another quite presumptuous fan added.

Sure, an Instagram ad for her skincare line with the caption “”juicyyyy” might be an odd place to reveal the name of the baby she shares with hubby Jake Bongiovi, but stranger things (heh) have happened.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 World Premiere in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

However, the necklace may pay tribute to another important figure in Brown’s life.

As Pop Culture points out, Ruth is also the name of the Enola Holmes star’s grandmother, who passed away in 2020.

Or… maybe it’s both.

However, for now, it all remains simple speculation. She and Bongiovi have kept the baby, whom they adopted last year, under tight wraps.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” the actress wrote on Instagram at the time.

Of course, it’s been something of a whirlwind couple of years for the young family.

Brown and Bongiovi made it official with a private ceremony in May 2024 before throwing a larger celebration in Italy. The actress and Jon Bon Jovi’s son had announced their engagement in April 2023 after a two-year romance.

In December, Brown wrapped her nearly decade-long run on Netflix’s Stranger Things. Next up for the star is Enola Holmes 3, set to drop on Netflix on July 1.