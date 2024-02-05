Taylor Swift Arrives at The Grammys, Fans Sound Off on Her Outfit

The 2024 Grammy Awards took place on February 4 in Los Angeles. The Grammys, often referred to as the biggest events of the year, was a star-studded event. But even with all of the tastemakers in the music industry present, there was one belle of the ball. That belle was pop music icon Taylor Swift.

The “Shake it Off,” singer donned a stunning white gown with black velvet gloves. She accessorized her look with several pieces of jewelry. The Swifties were head over heels about Taylor’s Grammys look.

“I can’t believe how amazing Taylor Swift looked at the Grammys!” one Twitter user said.

“She’s always gorgeous. A wonderful talent and person,” another user added.

“Wow stunning rocking vintage golden era Hollywood glamour,” another said.

Travis Kelce No-Show at Grammy Awards

After having arguably the most successful year of her career, Swift is expected to have a big night. She is nominated for six awards including Album of the Year. But you may have noticed that one significant person was missing from Swift’s red carpet appearance.

That would be Taylor’s new beau Travis Kelce, who is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. She has attended several of his games this year.

But Travis is preparing to take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas next weekend. And with the grueling schedule of the NFL, he could not make the trip to Los Angeles this weekend.

Taylor Swift Sent Warning From News Anchor

Swift may not be a politician but she does possess political power. She was the 2023 TIME Person of the Year and is one of the most revered celebrities of all time. It is safe to say that she has influence. As we near election season, United States President Joe Biden is reportedly trying to earn Swift’s endorsement. It would certainly help his re-election effort.

But Jeanine Pirro of Fox News warns Swift of the dangers of getting involved in politics.

“Why would someone as popular as she is alienate, and I’m not saying, you know … what’s going to be, ‘Yeah, people are going to hate her,’ but why alienate your fans and Swifties? You know, they come across from every political ideology, why put yourself in one area?” Pirro said.

“And Joe Biden is in [a] hole with young people, he knows it. And if he thinks Taylor can get him out of that hole, he’s gonna go for it.”