Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate With Kiss After Chiefs Win, Advance to Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens faced off in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 28. With a trip to the Super Bowl in Vegas next month on the line, all eyes were on the star matchup between two of the league’s Goliaths.

The Chiefs bested the Ravens 17-10 win and are headed to the Super Bowl in February. Of course, after the game, CBS cameras caught up with Kansas City’s star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce went public with his new beau and pop music icon Taylor Swift. Cameras caught the hot new item sharing a celebratory smooch after the win.

Chiefs Star’s Father Tailgates With Fans

Ever since Kelce and Swift became an item, most of the NFL’s media coverage has been focused on the new couple. A lot of the Chiefs’ b-roll footage has been zeroed in on the luxury suite where Swift and the Kelce’s are seated. Last weekend Travis’ brother Jason went viral during the game after he was seen slamming down beers in the suite.

The Kelce/Swift suite has seemingly been the place to be during Chiefs games this season. But not everyone has been interested in being in attendance in the often star-studded suite. Patrick Mahomes’ father, Patrick Mahomes Sr. was seen before the game, tailgating with fans at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Raven Quarterback Dejected After Loss

The Ravens’ loss in the AFC championship was nothing short of a disappointment. After an offseason where there was speculation about who the Ravens’ starting quarterback would be, Lamar Jackson returned and delivered.

The Ravens secured the top seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs. After a convincing win over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round last weekend, many felt that it was the Ravens’ destiny to win the Super Bowl this season.

Unfortunately for the Ravens’ their run to the Super Bowl was cut short this season. The Kansas City Chiefs proved that despite their struggles this season, they are still very much the team to beat. After the game, Lamar Jackson was noticeably dejected by the loss. His teammate, Ravens’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was there to console.