Taylor Lautner Shares His Struggle To Being Married To Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner says he has trouble at the airport because he is married to Taylor Lautner

During a Good Guys podcast, Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, 31, revealed some of the many inconveniences of being married to someone with the exact same name as him.

Lautner met Taylor Dome (now Lautner), 26, while he was taking a break from acting in 2018.

“I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends,” he told PEOPLE. “And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out.”

Makena Moore, his sister, first introduced the pair. Things quickly took off after the couple went public with their relationship the same year. Then in November 2021, The Ridiculous 6 actor popped the question.

Fans were gushing over their engagement on an Instagram post where he wrote: “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

At the time, Mrs. Lautner reshared the touching photo on her Instagram with the caption:

“My absolute best friend … I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

The two officially wed on November 11th, 2022 at a winery in California.

Although their wedding was a delightful blend of beauty and humor, Mr. Lautner reveals that the post-celebration phase has proven to be rather challenging.

“TSA, airport, they’ll be like which one of you is Taylor? And we’re like ‘both of us’, and they’re like ‘which one of you is Taylor Lautner?’, also both of us!,” Lautner exclaimed during the podcast. “They’re like ‘ehh this seems fishy’, we’re gonna send you to security.”

Man that’s gotta be annoying! Still we are happy to see Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner happy together!